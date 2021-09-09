You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Cranberry Cluster Dog Shows Set for September

September 9, 2021

Photo courtesy of the Cape Cod Kennel Club

EAST FALMOUTH – The Cranberry Cluster dog shows are returning to Cape Cod in September.

The Cape Cod Kennel Club will be joining the South Shore Kennel Club in hosting events at the Cape Cod Fairgrounds from Thursday, September 16 through Sunday, September 19.

Shows will take place from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

A total of 40 judges from across the country will be judging about 900 dogs each day, ranking the pooches on their looks, showmanship, diving, and brains.

For more information, visit the Cape Cod Kennel Club’s Facebook page by clicking here.

