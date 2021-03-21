BOURNE – A two-vehicle crash caused traffic delays along the Scenic Highway (Route 6) in Bourne late Sunday afternoon. The crash happened at the intersection of Herring Pond Road. Both drivers were evaluated but no serious injuries were reported. Firefighters mitigated a fluid spill. The cause of the crash is under investigation by Mass State Police.
Crash slows traffic on Scenic Highway in Bourne
March 21, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
