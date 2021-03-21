You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Crash slows traffic on Scenic Highway in Bourne

Crash slows traffic on Scenic Highway in Bourne

March 21, 2021

BOURNE – A two-vehicle crash caused traffic delays along the Scenic Highway (Route 6) in Bourne late Sunday afternoon. The crash happened at the intersection of Herring Pond Road. Both drivers were evaluated but no serious injuries were reported. Firefighters mitigated a fluid spill. The cause of the crash is under investigation by Mass State Police.

Filed Under: NewsCenter Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 