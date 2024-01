BOURNE – Two crashes slowed the morning commute in Bourne. The first crash happened at the South Rotary by the entrance to MacArthur Boulevard (Route 28). A vehicle ended up on the guardrail.

About 8 AM, a three-vehicle crash was reported on the Sagamore Bridge. No serious injuries were reported in either crash. State Police were able to get the vehicles towed quickly to get traffic moving again.

Photos via Cape Cod Incidents/CWN