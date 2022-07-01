You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Crewless Robotic Mayflower Ship Reaches Plymouth Rock

Crewless Robotic Mayflower Ship Reaches Plymouth Rock

July 1, 2022

PLYMOUTH, Mass. (AP) — A crewless robotic boat retracing the 1620 sea voyage of the Mayflower landed near Plymouth Rock on Thursday.

The sleek Mayflower Autonomous Ship met with an escort boat as it approached the Massachusetts shoreline on Thursday morning, more than 400 years after its namesake’s historic journey from England.

Piloted by artificial intelligence technology, the 50-foot (15-meter) trimaran didn’t have a captain, navigator or any humans on board.

It is bound for Plymouth Harbor in Massachusetts, where it was scheduled to dock later Thursday near a replica of the original Mayflower that brought the Pilgrims to America.

The Associated Press

