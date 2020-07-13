Crocker Hopeful But Cautious About Phase 3 Reopening

HYANNIS – State Representative Will Crocker (R-Centerville) said that he was pleased with the progress of Massachusetts’ reopening, but cautioned that the public still needs to be mindful about safety.

“I’m glad to see that we are moving along at a measured, responsible pace to be able to open up things as far as Phase 3, Step 2 is concerned,” said Crocker.

Movie theaters, museums and cultural and historic sites, and health clubs are some of the industries allowed to reopen with necessary precautions as part of Phase 3.

Crocker warned that the state and public should continue with a measured response, as it may take a couple of weeks to see the result of the Phase 3 reopening reflected in the number of positive cases of COVID-19.

“We saw a huge amount of people come here to Cape Cod over the holiday weekend and we don’t know exactly what that’s going to entail. Hopefully, people were doing what they were supposed to be doing in regards to social distancing, wearing their mask in public and washing their hands frequently,” said Crocker.

“It’s good in one sense to be able to move into Phase 3, but we also have to keep in mind that response is a measured response and we’ll have to see what comes of it.”

Crocker said that for anyone visiting the Cape over the summer season, there will be plenty of options for activities.

“Please enjoy everything that the Cape has to offer. We have so many things when it comes to summer visitor attractions; the beach, the shopping, all of the historical and cultural things that we have to offer here on Cape Cod. But please do it in a responsible way. Social distancing when you have the opportunity to do that, and when you don’t have the opportunity to do that please wear your mask. It’s not just for you, it’s also for everybody else you may come in contact with,” said Crocker.

According to Crocker, if the number of positive cases goes up in the coming weeks as Phase 3 continues, it would be up to Governor Charlie Baker and his medical experts to decide whether or not the state takes steps back or otherwise alters the reopening plan.

“That’s the one thing we don’t want to see is a step back. Again, be socially responsible, socially distancing, wear your mask, and frequently sanitize your hands,” said Crocker.

“Enjoy your time here. We love to have you here. It’s something that the Cape depends on. But please do it socially responsibly.”