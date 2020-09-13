Crocker Prepares for General Election

CENTERVILLE-Republican State Representative for the 2nd Barnstable District Will Crocker is preparing for the November general election.

As he runs his reelection campaign, Crocker said that he continues to reach out to voters in the area.

“I’m out knocking on doors six days a week, talking to my constituency, asking them what their concerns are, telling them what we’re doing up in the legislature,” Crocker explained.

The coronavirus pandemic has brought added difficulties with pulling off an election. Crocker praised municipalities on the Cape for adapting to these challenges by ensuring that voters have multiple safe ways to have their voices heard, including ballot drop-off boxes at town halls.

“That’s the most important thing in a democracy; it’s to make sure that your vote counts,” he continued.

As the election draws closer, Crocker said that he will continue to work to get the proper information and resources out to those in his district and across the Cape.

Crocker, who did not face a primary challenger, will go against Democrat Kip Diggs in the November general election.