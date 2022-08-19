Cyanobacteria Reported at Multiple Barnstable Ponds

BARNSTABLE – Visible algal blooms have been reported at Hinckley Pond by the Association to Preserve Cape Cod, leading to a warning for the public by Barnstable town officials.

The warning follows pet advisories issued for Long Pond and North Pond by the town after elevated cyanobacteria levels were reported. The advisory for Long Pond specifically brought attention to the water body’s north area.

The public is urged to be especially mindful of pets and children who are susceptible to cyanotoxins through accidental ingestion of the water, said the Association.