You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Cyanobacteria Reported at Multiple Barnstable Ponds

Cyanobacteria Reported at Multiple Barnstable Ponds

August 19, 2022

Hinckley Pond. Association to Preserve Cape Cod

BARNSTABLE – Visible algal blooms have been reported at Hinckley Pond by the Association to Preserve Cape Cod, leading to a warning for the public by Barnstable town officials. 

The warning follows pet advisories issued for Long Pond and North Pond by the town after elevated cyanobacteria levels were reported. The advisory for Long Pond specifically brought attention to the water body’s north area.

The public is urged to be especially mindful of pets and children who are susceptible to cyanotoxins through accidental ingestion of the water, said the Association.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter, Top Story Tagged With: , , , ,
About Grady Culhane

Grady Culhane is a Cape Cod native currently living in Eastham. He studied media communications at Cape Cod Community College and joined the CapeCod.com News Center in 2019.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 