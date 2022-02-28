DA Candidate Higgins Would Support Police with Drug Investigations

HYANNIS – Daniel Higgins, a Republican candidate for the upcoming Cape & Islands District Attorney’s election, said he would prioritize working with police departments to investigate drug trafficking on Cape Cod if elected as DA.

“Our efforts need to be devoted to disrupting those networks and prosecuting fully those who would pedal those narcotics on Cape Cod and offer those to our vulnerable citizens,” Higgins said.

The candidate, who has worked for the Cape’s DA’s office for 13 years, said he would provide resources to drug investigation units at police departments to thwart the distribution of heroin and fentanyl.

Should he be elected, Higgins said he would continue to support the community outreach team at the DA’s office with prevention programs aimed at educating school-aged children about the risks of substance abuse and alternative ways to cope with anxiety.

When asked what he would want to bring forward from his time working under Michael O’Keefe in the DA’s office, Higgins said he would champion a similar case-by-case approach.

“My belief is that it should be on an individual basis, each case, and that everyone should be treated individually, both defendants and victims,” he said.

Higgins, who currently serves as chief district court prosecutor, went on to clarify that he did not think it was appropriate to make policies where certain types of crimes aren’t prosecuted.

“Public safety needs to be a priority in a prosecutor’s office. I believe that the wise use of diversion is appropriate, as this office has been doing for years, but I do believe that there are crimes that need to be prosecuted fully,” he said.

When asked how he would commit to a case-by-case approach, Higgins said he would continue to utilize programs like the BRAVE Act, which assists veterans by providing them services from the VA in certain situations.

The prosecutor said he would also coordinate with local police concerning the mental health of individuals who have committed a crime to see if a clinical evaluation might be necessary.

Other key areas Higgins said he would focus on if elected would be supporting victim witness programs, providing training opportunities for prosecutors, and leading the office to a potential return of the jury system coming out of COVID era restrictions.

“I think we’re going to see a renewal of the jury session. More cases going to trial. More cases being resolved by way of those citizens willing to serve on that jury,” he said.

By Brian Engles, CapeCod.com NewsCenter