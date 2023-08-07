You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Local News / DA Reaches Roughly $30k Resolution on Latanowich Forfeiture

DA Reaches Roughly $30k Resolution on Latanowich Forfeiture

August 7, 2023

Latanowich at his 2021 trial. CapeCod.com

YARMOUTH – The Cape and Islands District Attorney’s office has reached a successful civil forfeiture in the amount of $29,338 against Thomas Latanowich, the man charged in the 2018 shooting death of Yarmouth Police Sergeant Sean Gannon and wounding of his K-9 partner Nero, among other crimes.

The Commonwealth of Massachusetts alleged that after the shooting, Latanowich flushed narcotics down the toilet and hid roughly $25,000 in U.S. currency in the walls of a bedroom. He had a further $4,338 on his person at the time of his surrender later that day. 

Based on further investigation, the state determined the money represented the proceeds of drug transactions that are forfeitable, and initiated the proceedings in the Barnstable Superior Court. 

According to the DA’s office, Latanowich did not wish to contest the forfeiture. 

Fifty percent of the money will be placed in an account with the DA’s office. The other half will be placed in an account with the Cape and Islands State Police Detective Unit for investigative expenses. 

