Higgins Joins Cape & Islands District Attorney Race

HYANNIS – Cape & Islands Assistant District Attorney Daniel Higgins has announced his candidacy for Cape and Islands District Attorney.

Current DA Michael O’Keefe said that he would not seek a sixth term in early January.

Higgins, a Republican, said he would highlight the diversion programs for first time, low level offenders, but would also fully prosecute those who commit violent crimes or traffic fentanyl and heroin in the district.

Others who have announced their candidacy include fellow Republicans, attorney John “Jack” Carey, and former Yarmouth Police Officer and current elder law attorney Melissa Alden, and Democrat Robert Galibois, a former assistant district attorney.