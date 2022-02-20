You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Higgins Joins Cape & Islands District Attorney Race

Higgins Joins Cape & Islands District Attorney Race

February 20, 2022

Daniel Higgins

HYANNIS – Cape & Islands Assistant District Attorney Daniel Higgins has announced his candidacy for Cape and Islands District Attorney. 

Current DA Michael O’Keefe said that he would not seek a sixth term in early January. 

Higgins, a Republican, said he would highlight the diversion programs for first time, low level offenders, but would also fully prosecute those who commit violent crimes or traffic fentanyl and heroin in the district. 

Others who have announced their candidacy include fellow Republicans, attorney John “Jack” Carey, and former Yarmouth Police Officer and current elder law attorney Melissa Alden, and Democrat Robert Galibois, a former assistant district attorney.

 

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter, Top Story
About Grady Culhane

Grady Culhane is a Cape Cod native currently living in Eastham. He studied media communications at Cape Cod Community College and joined the CapeCod.com News Center in 2019.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 