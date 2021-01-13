You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Davenport Foundation Donates Thousands to Local Charities

Davenport Foundation Donates Thousands to Local Charities

January 13, 2021

Courtesy of the Palmer and Jane D. Davenport Foundation

SOUTH YARMOUTH – A total of $40,000 has been donated to eight nonprofit organizations across Cape Cod by the Palmer and Jane D. Davenport Foundation.

The Alzheimer’s Family Caregiver Support Center, the Cape Cod Council of Churches, Cape Wellness Collaborative, Champ Homes, Community Health Center of Cape Cod, Duffy Health Center, the Kennedy Donovan Center, and RFK Children’s Action Corps all received grants totaling $5,000.

The money will be utilized to progress healthcare, housing, and other important resources for the local community.

About Brendan Fitzpatrick

Brendan, a recent graduate from the University of Massachusetts Amherst, is one of the newest members of the CapeCod.com NewsCenter team. When not on the beat, you'll probably find him watching Boston sports.


