Cape Cod Business Donates Over $10,000 to Two Local Non-Profits

YARMOUTH – The Davenport Companies Charitable Giving Program has donated just over $10,000 to two non-profit Cape Cod organizations.

“As our entire community continues to be impacted by COVID-19, the need across Cape Cod is greater than ever,” said Davenport Companies Vice President Christian Davenport.

Katelynn’s Closet which has provided clothes, shoes and other basic materials to needy children across the Cape since 2009, received close to $6,000 from Davenport this holiday season.

A Baby Center in Hyannis which helps provide basic needs and supplies to help protect the safety of babies across the Cape and the Islands received close to $5,000.