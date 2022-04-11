Deadline Approaches for Mashpee Town Meeting Voting

MASHPEE – Town officials in Mashpee are reminding the public that Monday is the last day to register to vote for the upcoming town meeting.

The Mashpee town clerk’s office will be open tomorrow from 8:30am until 8:00pm to help residents who want to register to vote in next month’s forum.

One issue which will be covered during the meeting is a possible reversal of the commercial single-use plastic water bottle ban which is set to begin in September.

According to Mashpee’s town meeting warrant, the board of selectmen does not recommend reversing the impending ban while the finance committee does.

Mashpee’s special town meeting will be held on Monday May 2 at Mashpee High School.

Click here to read Mashpee’s town meeting warrant.

By Brian Engles, CapeCod.com NewsCenter