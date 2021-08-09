Decision to Demolish and Replace Sandwich Boardwalk Appealed

SANDWICH (AP) – The battle over demolishing and replacing a beloved boardwalk in a Cape Cod community is being appealed.

The Cape Cod Times reports that the Sandwich Historic District Committee voted July 14 to demolish the boardwalk, but three members of Friends of the Sandwich Boardwalk filed an appeal to reverse the decision. The appeal will be heard by the Old King’s Highway Regional Historic District Commission on August 17.

The Sandwich Historic District Committee voted to replace the boardwalk with a new one that meets accessibility codes and federal flood regulations. Officials also say the current boardwalk is in a fragile state due to rot.

From The Associated Press