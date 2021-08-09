You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Decision to Demolish and Replace Sandwich Boardwalk Appealed

Decision to Demolish and Replace Sandwich Boardwalk Appealed

August 9, 2021

SANDWICH (AP) – The battle over demolishing and replacing a beloved boardwalk in a Cape Cod community is being appealed.

The Cape Cod Times reports that the Sandwich Historic District Committee voted July 14 to demolish the boardwalk, but three members of Friends of the Sandwich Boardwalk filed an appeal to reverse the decision. The appeal will be heard by the Old King’s Highway Regional Historic District Commission on August 17.

The Sandwich Historic District Committee voted to replace the boardwalk with a new one that meets accessibility codes and federal flood regulations. Officials also say the current boardwalk is in a fragile state due to rot.

From The Associated Press

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter Tagged With: , ,
About Brendan Fitzpatrick

Brendan, a recent graduate from the University of Massachusetts Amherst, is one of the newest members of the CapeCod.com NewsCenter team. When not on the beat, you'll probably find him watching Boston sports.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 