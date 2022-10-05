You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Dennis Announces Early Voting Hours

Dennis Announces Early Voting Hours

October 5, 2022

DENNIS – Town officials in Dennis announced hours for early voting ahead of the upcoming state election in November.

Early voting will start on Saturday, October 22 and run through Friday, November 4. 

Early voting is for all registered voters, no excuse is needed to vote before Election Day on November 8. 

Those interested in voting early can do so at Dennis Town Hall. Contact the town clerk’s office at 508-760-6112 for more information. 

The following list of early voting hours for the state election was provided by the town of Dennis:

 

Date                            Hours 

Sat. 10/22/22              10 am – 4 pm 

Sun. 10/23/22             No Early Voting Hours 

Mon. 10/24/22            9 am – 1 pm 

Tue. 10/25/22             9 am – 1 pm 

Wed. 10/26/22            12 noon – 4 pm 

Thurs. 10/27/22          9 am – 6 pm 

Fri. 10/28/22               9 am – 1 pm 

Sat. 10/29/22             10 a – 4 pm 

Sun. 10/30/22             No Early Voting Hours 

Mon. 10/31/22            8:30 am – 4:30 pm 

Tue. 11/1/22               8:30 am – 6 pm 

Wed. 11/2/22              8:30 am – 4:30 pm 

Thurs. 11/3/22            8:30 am – 4:30 pm 

Fri. 11/4/22                 8:30 am – 4:30 pm

By Brian Engles, CapeCod.com NewsCenter

About Brian Engles

Brian Engles is a longtime local of the Cape. He studied Film & TV at Boston University and in addition to his role at Cape Cod Broadcasting Media, he also works as a music instructor and records original songs.


