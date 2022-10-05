Dennis Announces Early Voting Hours

DENNIS – Town officials in Dennis announced hours for early voting ahead of the upcoming state election in November.

Early voting will start on Saturday, October 22 and run through Friday, November 4.

Early voting is for all registered voters, no excuse is needed to vote before Election Day on November 8.

Those interested in voting early can do so at Dennis Town Hall. Contact the town clerk’s office at 508-760-6112 for more information.

The following list of early voting hours for the state election was provided by the town of Dennis:

Date Hours

Sat. 10/22/22 10 am – 4 pm

Sun. 10/23/22 No Early Voting Hours

Mon. 10/24/22 9 am – 1 pm

Tue. 10/25/22 9 am – 1 pm

Wed. 10/26/22 12 noon – 4 pm

Thurs. 10/27/22 9 am – 6 pm

Fri. 10/28/22 9 am – 1 pm

Sat. 10/29/22 10 a – 4 pm

Sun. 10/30/22 No Early Voting Hours

Mon. 10/31/22 8:30 am – 4:30 pm

Tue. 11/1/22 8:30 am – 6 pm

Wed. 11/2/22 8:30 am – 4:30 pm

Thurs. 11/3/22 8:30 am – 4:30 pm

Fri. 11/4/22 8:30 am – 4:30 pm

By Brian Engles, CapeCod.com NewsCenter