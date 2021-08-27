You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Local News / Rescheduled Dennis Parade of Antique Cars To Be Held in September

Rescheduled Dennis Parade of Antique Cars To Be Held in September

August 27, 2021

DENNIS – The Town of Dennis will hold its rescheduled Annual Parade of Antique Cars on September 6, showcasing vintage vehicles throughout all the villages of Dennis. 

The event, organized by the Dennis Chamber of Commerce, was originally scheduled for August 22, but was postponed due to the expected landfall of Tropical Storm Henri.

The parade will start off from the beach at 11 a.m. and will conclude at Dennis Village at 12:15 p.m. There will be an option afterwards to park at the Dennis Cape Playhouse for a car show. 

It is recommended that vehicles arrive between 9:30- 10:30 a.m. for a lineup on the West Dennis Beach. Parade organizers will then group cars together by the decade in which they were built.

Those wishing to take part must register with the Dennis Chamber of Commerce for a fee of $10 per car, made out to the Town of Dennis, or $20 pass purchased on the parade day. 

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter Tagged With: , ,
About CapeCod.com NewsCenter

The award-winning CapeCod.com NewsCenter provides the Cape Cod community with a constant, credible source for local news. We are on the job seven days a week.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 