Rescheduled Dennis Parade of Antique Cars To Be Held in September

DENNIS – The Town of Dennis will hold its rescheduled Annual Parade of Antique Cars on September 6, showcasing vintage vehicles throughout all the villages of Dennis.

The event, organized by the Dennis Chamber of Commerce, was originally scheduled for August 22, but was postponed due to the expected landfall of Tropical Storm Henri.

The parade will start off from the beach at 11 a.m. and will conclude at Dennis Village at 12:15 p.m. There will be an option afterwards to park at the Dennis Cape Playhouse for a car show.

It is recommended that vehicles arrive between 9:30- 10:30 a.m. for a lineup on the West Dennis Beach. Parade organizers will then group cars together by the decade in which they were built.

Those wishing to take part must register with the Dennis Chamber of Commerce for a fee of $10 per car, made out to the Town of Dennis, or $20 pass purchased on the parade day.