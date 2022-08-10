Dennis Fireworks and Antique Car Parade Return

DENNIS – The Dennis Chamber of Commerce will close out the height of the summer season with a bang on September 4 with its annual fireworks show and beach party.

The event had to be moved to its new date due to nesting piping plovers.

The free event will feature marshmallow roasting, with shuttle bus transportation available from the Ezra Baker Elementary School beginning at 5:30.

Also returning is the Antique Car Parade, the 64th edition of the event scheduled for Sunday, August 21.

The parade will begin at West Dennis Beach at 11 am and finish at the Cape Playhouse on Route 6A.

The fee to enter into the parade is $10 per car, or $20 the day of the event.