Dennis Chamber of Commerce Adds New Board Member

DENNIS – The Dennis Chamber of Commerce is electing John Furnari to its board of directors. Furnari is the general manager of The Lighthouse Inn, located in West Dennis.

According to a statement from the Dennis Chamber, Furnari brings a wealth of leadership experience in the hospitality industry, as well as with the Falmouth, Cape Cod, Martha’s Vineyard and Canal Region chambers of commerce.

Furnari has also chaired the Cape Cod Collaborative for the last four years.

He is joining the following offices and members of the board:

-President: Stephanie Orr, Thirwood Place

-Vice President: Jen Deutsch, Safe Harbor Home Services

-Immediate Past President: Chrissy Carr, Good Friends Cafe

-Secretary: Deirdre Leyden, Cape Cod Viking Real Estate, LLC

-Treasurer: Mark Paquin, Sherman, Kelly & Associates

–Leo Atkinson, Cape Cod Five

-Mark Burgess, Shorefront Consulting

-Helen Chatel, Cape Media Center

-John Franzago, Franzago Financial

-Chad Gaucher, Mid-Cape Home Centers

-Josh Fedele, Stage Stop Candy

-Karen Gillespie, Starlight Lodge

-Marci Hansen, Dickey Insurance

-Kevin Kelley, Klassy Kanine

-John McCarthy, Pelham House Resort

-Denise Pressman, Fleeting Moments Photography

-Pat Sylvia-Gonsalves, retired, Cape Cod Five