Dennis Distributing Free COVID Test Kits to Eligible Residents

Dennis Distributing Free COVID Test Kits to Eligible Residents

December 22, 2021

DENNIS – Dennis town officials said that COVID-19 home test kits will be made available for low and moderate income town residents Wednesday.

The town was identified as one of 102 high-need communities by the state to receive the free test kits. 

According to town officials, the program aims to increase access for individuals and families with high need or financial hardship.

In partnership with the Dennis Center for Active Living, Dennis Housing Authority, the Dennis-Yarmouth Regional School District and Elder Services, the town has already delivered tests to those who currently receive assistance for financial hardships with the town, said officials. 

The distribution of the test kits will continue Wednesday, December 22 on a first come first served basis for eligible residents who applied with the town health department.

For more information, residents may contact the Dennis Health Department at (508) 760-6158.

About Grady Culhane

Grady Culhane is a Cape Cod native currently living in Eastham. He studied media communications at Cape Cod Community College and joined the CapeCod.com News Center in 2019.


