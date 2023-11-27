Dennis Hosting Information Session for Housing

DENNIS – The Town of Dennis will hold an information session on Thursday, November 30, starting at 5:00 p.m. at the Dennis Public Library in the Benjamin and Ruth Muse Meeting Room.

The meeting will be in regards to the use of 187 Depot Street, site of VIC Hall, in Dennis Port for housing and the related RFP released by the Select Board on October 25.

Town officials will be providing a background on the project and how the RFP was developed along with a timeline and the technical process.

For more information visit the Town’s website.