Dennis Implements Parking Ban During Storm

DENNIS – As the first major winter storm of the season hits Massachusetts, Dennis officials are reminding residents of the rules and regulations of the roads and parking areas.

A parking ban along roadways is in effect until 8 a.m. on Friday, December 18, in order to allow the town’s Department of Public Works to clear snow.

Vehicles may be towed at the expense of the owner.

Bylaws within the town also prohibit residents from pushing snow from private lots into the roads, a violation punishable by a fine up to $300.