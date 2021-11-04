You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Dennis Police Animal Control Officer Recognized

Dennis Police Animal Control Officer Recognized

November 4, 2021

DENNIS – The Massachusetts Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals and the Animal Rescue League of Boston recently named Dennis Animal Control Officer Lori Miranda as their Animal Control Officer of the Year.

The award was established to recognize officers who commit themselves to the humane treatment of animals and their well-being, along with effective enforcement of laws and cooperation with other agencies.

Miranda’s nomination noted her years working as an officer, as well as time spent educating local groups about topics and issues related to animals.

