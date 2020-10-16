You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Dennis Police Department Conducts Public Safety Survey

Dennis Police Department Conducts Public Safety Survey

October 16, 2020

COURTESY OF THE DENNIS POLICE DEPARTMENT

DENNIS – The Dennis Police Department is mapping out plans for the next five years and they’re asking for the public’s input.

Police Chief John Brady announced that they have compiled a survey questionnaire that is available online and at a number of locations in the town, in the hopes that the department can hear from the community on what is important to them regarding public safety.

The survey provides an opportunity for residents, visitors and businesses to comment on current conditions throughout the town, including their perceptions on crime and safety, quality of life and what they would live to see improved or strengthened.

The department is accepting the surveys until November 16, where they will then quantify the results and begin producing a plan for further action.

The surveys are available in hard copy at the Dennis Police and Fire Departments and Town of Dennis golf courses.

To access the electronic survey, click here.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter
About Justin Saunders

Justin Saunders has nearly 10 years of experience in radio, television, online and newspaper journalism across the US and Canada. Justin joined the CapeCod.com NewsCenter in May 2014 and continues to help provide coverage of the Cape and Islands.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 