Dennis Police Department Conducts Public Safety Survey

DENNIS – The Dennis Police Department is mapping out plans for the next five years and they’re asking for the public’s input.

Police Chief John Brady announced that they have compiled a survey questionnaire that is available online and at a number of locations in the town, in the hopes that the department can hear from the community on what is important to them regarding public safety.

The survey provides an opportunity for residents, visitors and businesses to comment on current conditions throughout the town, including their perceptions on crime and safety, quality of life and what they would live to see improved or strengthened.

The department is accepting the surveys until November 16, where they will then quantify the results and begin producing a plan for further action.

The surveys are available in hard copy at the Dennis Police and Fire Departments and Town of Dennis golf courses.

To access the electronic survey, click here.