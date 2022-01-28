Dennis Police Put Parking Ban in Effect for Weekend

DENNIS – The Dennis Police Department put a parking ban in effect from Saturday, January 29 at 6am to Sunday, January 30 at 4pm. Cars parked on roadways may be towed at the owner’s expense.

The ban, which aims to help with snow removal and roadway clearing, comes amid the winter storm watch in effect for the Cape & Islands starting tonight through Saturday evening.

For reporting power outages, Dennis Police say citizens should contact Eversource at 1-800-592-2000.

Dennis Police also advise residents who come across fallen trees or wires to contact the department and to not go near downed lines since they may be live.

They also suggest that people make sure carbon monoxide and smoke detectors are properly working and to charge electronic devices like cell phones before the upcoming weather.

Dennis Police urge drivers to use caution if they must be out on the roads.

Additionally, the department tells residents that have exterior heating vents on the side of their homes to keep them clear of snow, and if living alone, to let a neighbor know before doing so as a precaution.

By Brian Engles, CapeCod.com NewsCenter