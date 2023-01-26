Dennis Prepping for Annual Town Election

DENNIS – The Town of Dennis annual town election will be held on May 9, but preparations for the vote are already underway.

Seats for multiple facets of the local governments, including three on the Select Board and one on both the D/Y School Committee and Housing Authority, are up for grabs.

Town residents will also be electing a new Water District Commissioner.

The deadline to obtain nomination papers at the Town Clerk’s office is 4:30 p.m. on March 17; they must be returned by 5 p.m. on March 21. The last day to register to vote at both the Dennis Town Election and Town Meeting is April 21.

To learn more, visit the town’s website by clicking here.