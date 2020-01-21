You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Dennis Public Library Closed Today Due to Water Damage

Dennis Public Library Closed Today Due to Water Damage

January 21, 2020

Dennis Public Library. Photo Courtesy of the Town of Dennis.

HYANNIS – The Dennis Public Library is closed today to allow for cleanup and repair after the location experienced water damage to its circulation desk and back office areas yesterday.

The incident was due to a leaking sprinkler pipe.

Library officials said that additional closure times may be necessary to complete the work.

The remaining four Dennis village libraries are fully operational and open to serve patrons.

For more information on the libraries, locations and hours, go to town.dennis.ma.us.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter
About Justin Saunders

Justin Saunders has nearly 10 years of experience in radio, television, online and newspaper journalism across the US and Canada. Justin joined the CapeCod.com NewsCenter in May 2014 and continues to help provide coverage of the Cape and Islands.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 