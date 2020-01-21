Dennis Public Library Closed Today Due to Water Damage

HYANNIS – The Dennis Public Library is closed today to allow for cleanup and repair after the location experienced water damage to its circulation desk and back office areas yesterday.

The incident was due to a leaking sprinkler pipe.

Library officials said that additional closure times may be necessary to complete the work.

The remaining four Dennis village libraries are fully operational and open to serve patrons.

For more information on the libraries, locations and hours, go to town.dennis.ma.us.