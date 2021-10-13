You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Local News / Dennis Public Library Offering Recovery Support Services

October 13, 2021

Dennis Public Library. Photo Courtesy of the Town of Dennis.

DENNIS – The Town of Dennis recently partnered with Duffy Health Center to provide recovery support services to their residents.

A Recovery Support Navigator is now available for drop-in services at the Benjamin and Ruth Muse Meeting Room at the Dennis Public Library in Dennis Port every Tuesday from 2:00 to 4:00 PM.

Recovery Support Navigator’s provides non-clinical services to those seeking treatment for substance abuse disorders, such as providing resources and referrals to appropriate social services to aid in recovery.

The service is free, confidential, and available to anyone struggling with substance abuse.

Funding for the program is provided by the Town of Dennis and Barnstable County.

To learn more, call the Recovery Support Navigator at (508) 776-8428.

 

By, Matthew Tomlinson, CapeCod.com NewsCenter

