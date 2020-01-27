Dennis Selectmen Support New Fire Station Proposal

DENNIS – Dennis selectmen recently expressed their support of the revised proposal to build a new fire station in Dennis Village.

Fire Chief Mark Dellner has been pushing for the project to replace the 63-year-old station for a long time, but the town has gone in different directions with other projects.

Finding a specific location to build the new site has been a recent challenge, as the initial site proposal was revised.

“The last three years have been frustrating in one sense; not that there isn’t any support, but frustrating that we have not been able to find–up until now, I believe–a very good piece of land for response time purposes,” Dellner said in a recent meeting with the board.

After several locations were evaluated and feasibility studies were conducted, Dellner said that 350 Paddocks Path, close to Bass River Road, is the ideal site for the new station.

He explained that response times to emergencies would actually improve to four to six minutes.

“We feel it should be located on a prominent location on a road that has the best response time to as much of that district, and as much of that area, as possible,” he said.

An environmental study with a consulting firm determined that the site was stable and suitable to build on with no environmental hazards. Dellner is looking for just over 3 acres of space to complete the project.

With support from the board, the new fire station project could now face voters at town meeting in May.

Voters could decide if they want to fund the cost of the project’s engineering and design, estimated to cost around $1.2 million, or if they would want to pick up the approximately $11 million tab for the entire project.

Dellner said that low interest rates on loans are currently in the town’s favor.