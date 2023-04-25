You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Dennis To Hold Annual Town Election On May 9

April 25, 2023

DENNIS – The Town of Dennis will be conducting its Annual Town Election on Tuesday, May 9, 2023.

Polls will open at 7 am and remain operating until 8 pm.

Appearing on the ballot are a pair of Select Board races between incumbents Paul McCormick and John  Terrio against challengers Carlyn Carey and Wayne Bergeron.

Additionally, incumbents Marilyn Bemis, Nathan R. Salley, Maureen T. Linehan, and Paul F. Prue are running unopposed to retain their positions as Dennis-Yarmouth Regional School Committee member, Old Kings Highway Regional Historic District Commissioner, Dennis Housing Authority member, and Water District Commissioner.

