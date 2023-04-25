Dennis To Hold Annual Town Election On May 9

DENNIS – The Town of Dennis will be conducting its Annual Town Election on Tuesday, May 9, 2023.

Polls will open at 7 am and remain operating until 8 pm.

Appearing on the ballot are a pair of Select Board races between incumbents Paul McCormick and John Terrio against challengers Carlyn Carey and Wayne Bergeron.

Additionally, incumbents Marilyn Bemis, Nathan R. Salley, Maureen T. Linehan, and Paul F. Prue are running unopposed to retain their positions as Dennis-Yarmouth Regional School Committee member, Old Kings Highway Regional Historic District Commissioner, Dennis Housing Authority member, and Water District Commissioner.

