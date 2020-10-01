Dennis Updating Housing Production Plan, Seeking Input

DENNIS – The Town of Dennis is updating its Housing Production Plan and seeking input on the matter from the public.

The plan is meant to define the locations, designs, and more factors of housing developments across the town.

The Community Wide Housing Survey regarding the plan is open until October 9. Residents, visitors, business owners, and employees within local businesses are encouraged to provide their thoughts.

A virtual Village Conversation will also be held on October 17 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. for people to let their opinions be heard.

To learn more, visit the town’s website by clicking here.