Dennis Veterans Home Groundbreaking Ceremony to be Held This Month

EAST DENNIS-A groundbreaking ceremony will be held on March 24 for the Dennis Veterans Home along Route 134.

The Town of Dennis will be conducting the ceremony alongside the Cape and Islands Veterans Outreach Center.

The town entered into a 99-year lease agreement for the building, which will provide shelter for five local veterans in need, at a recent meeting with selectmen. The Veterans Outreach Center will be managing the project.

Chair of the Dennis Select Board Chris Flanagan noted that this project has brought community members and businesses together to rally around those who have served in the armed forces.

“There are so many businesses who are donating their time, donating materials for this project,” Flanagan said.

$200,000 in Community Preservation Act funding have also been offered for this project.

Flanagan is optimistic that this Dennis project can be a sign of things to come throughout the region, echoing thoughts from representatives of the Veterans Outreach Center at the selectmen meeting.

“…they were talking about how Dennis is really paving the way for, hopefully, more housing like this,” he continued.

The project had been prolonged for a number of years, so Flanagan was not sure about an estimated time of completion for the home.

The groundbreaking ceremony will be held at 11 am. at 1341 Route 134 in East Dennis. Parking will be offered at the Lost Dog Pub, which is located nearby.

To learn more about the project, including how to donate, visit the Cape and Islands Veterans Outreach Center’s website by clicking here.