Department Of Public Health Seeks Community Input Through Statewide Survey

BOSTON – The Massachusetts Department of Public Health is seeking community input to help refine its approach to critical health issues in the coming years through a statewide survey available on the state’s website.

The Community Health Equity Initiative will use the information gathered to inform state efforts to improve crucial aspects of healthy living such as affordable housing, public transportation, and affordable, healthy food for consumption.

The anonymous survey will ask residents about their access to basic health needs, physical and mental health, experiences during the COVID-19 pandemic, and more.

The department hopes to receive input from a wide variety of demographic groups as they gather information.

“To improve the health of people in Massachusetts, we need to hear from everyone, including the communities and individuals who have been too long denied an equal chance at health,” said Public Health Commissioner Robert Goldstein.

“We know black and brown communities have historically faced barriers to health, as have those who are disabled and many who were not born in the country,” he said. “These communities have traditionally been left out of the conversation. It is especially important for their voices and experiences to be heard.”

The survey will remain open through the early fall and is available in eleven languages to residents ages 14 and older.

To participate in the survey, click here.

By, Matthew Tomlinson, CapeCod.com NewsCenter