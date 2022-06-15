Department Of Public Health To Relax Indoor Mask Guidance On July 1st

HYANNIS – The Department of Public Health recently released updated mask guidance for state residents, announcing that indoor masks will be optional for most individuals regardless of vaccination status effective on July 1, 2022.
The Department cited Massachusetts’ status as a leader in vaccination rates among U.S. states and the easy access to vaccines, rapid tests and therapeutics as reasons for the policy shift.
“To protect friends and family members, residents are reminded that getting a vaccine and booster remain the best way to protect against serious illness or hospitalization from COVID-19,” said Public Health Commissioner Margret Cooke.
“Based on our nation-leading vaccination efforts, DPH now recommends that Massachusetts residents have the option to make a personal choice about wearing a mask or face covering in indoor settings regardless of vaccination status.”
Mask wearing will continue to be required in certain settings such as health care facilities.
The Department continues to recommend masking for individuals with weakened immune systems or those at risk of severe disease based on age or underlying conditions, as well as those sharing a household with them.
To view a full list of venues where face coverings will be required, click here.
