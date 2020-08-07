Dicks’s Sporting Goods to Open at Cape Cod Mall Friday

HYANNIS – Cape Cod’s newest sporting goods retailer is opening its doors to the public Friday.

Dicks’s Sporting Goods is holding the grand opening of its 46,000 square-foot-facility at Cape Cod Mall this weekend.

The retailer offers a broad assortment of brand name equipment, apparel and footwear.

The Coraopolis, Pennsylvania-based company has about 850 stores across the country and employs more than 30,000 people.

The Hyannis store is located next to Target and is Dick’s first location on the Cape.