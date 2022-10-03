You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Doctors: Seniors Need Revved-Up Flu Shots

Doctors: Seniors Need Revved-Up Flu Shots

October 3, 2022

NEW YORK (AP) – Doctors have a message for vaccine-weary Americans: Don’t skip your flu shot this fall.

And for the first time, seniors are urged to get a special extra-strength kind.

There’s no way to predict how bad this flu season will be. Australia just emerged from a nasty one.

In the U.S., annual flu vaccinations are recommended starting with 6-month-olds. Because seniors don’t respond as well, the U.S. now recommends they get one of three types made with higher doses or an immune-boosting ingredient.

Meanwhile, the companies that make the two most widely used COVID-19 vaccines now are testing flu shots made with the same technology.

By Lauren Neergaard, Associated Press

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter Tagged With: , , , ,
About Brendan Fitzpatrick

Brendan, a recent graduate from the University of Massachusetts Amherst, is one of the newest members of the CapeCod.com NewsCenter team. When not on the beat, you'll probably find him watching Boston sports.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 