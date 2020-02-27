Donations Still Being Accepted for Harwich Elementary Fun Run

HARWICH – Harwich Elementary School students will participate in a fun run Friday to help support the Harwich Community Playground.

The school and community have been without a playground since the popular Castle in the Clouds was removed last fall due to safety concerns.

Students at the school will run about a mile of laps to raise funds and pledges are still being accepted.

Harwich Elementary PTO President Katie Cutter said the former playground was important to families in town, summer visitors and the school’s 500 students.

“The Castle in the Clouds itself is irreplaceable, but we are trying to create something very inclusive and special for not just the elementary school, but our community as well,” Cutter said.

The first fun run was held last year.

“It was a great success and our community really stepped up to help out,” Cutter said.

Throughout this week, the students participate in several activities that promote positive characteristics.

“This year they are talking about honesty, gratitude, generosity, kindness humility and that ties in to that program and positive behavioral influence throughout the school,” Cutter said.

Cutter said the fun run is not competitive and is an exciting and festive event.

“Leading up to that we are just trying to raise as much money [as we can,]” she said.

Last year the event raised $30,000, which greatly surpassed expectations.

“Knowing that the playground is such a focus this year we set our goal at $30,000 this year,” she said.

As of Wednesday, more than $20,000 had been raised for this year’s fun run.

“We are optimistic that we’ll hit it,” Cutter said. “We are still making a push and hoping that we can get that or even exceed that again this year, which would be phenomenal.”

To make a pledge or a donation, click here.