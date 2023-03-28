Drawing to be Held for Barnstable Harbor Moorings

HYANNIS – A lottery drawing for currently closed mooring waitlists will be held by the Barnstable Harbormaster’s office.

Spots at East Bay, West Bay, Cotuit Bay Shores, Tim’s Cove, and Fish Hills will be put up for consideration. Lottery winners will be eligible to choose which mooring field waitlist they’d like to add their name to.

The lottery will open at 8 a.m. on April 7 and close on April 23 at midnight. Winners will be randomly selected at 11 a.m. on April 25. Only one lottery ticket per individual can be submitted.

For more information, visit the Barnstable Harbormaster’s office website by clicking here.