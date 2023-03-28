You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Drawing to be Held for Barnstable Harbor Moorings

Drawing to be Held for Barnstable Harbor Moorings

March 28, 2023

Barnstable Police/CWN

HYANNIS – A lottery drawing for currently closed mooring waitlists will be held by the Barnstable Harbormaster’s office.

Spots at East Bay, West Bay, Cotuit Bay Shores, Tim’s Cove, and Fish Hills will be put up for consideration. Lottery winners will be eligible to choose which mooring field waitlist they’d like to add their name to.

The lottery will open at 8 a.m. on April 7 and close on April 23 at midnight. Winners will be randomly selected at 11 a.m. on April 25. Only one lottery ticket per individual can be submitted.

For more information, visit the Barnstable Harbormaster’s office website by clicking here.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter Tagged With: ,
About Brendan Fitzpatrick

Brendan, a recent graduate from the University of Massachusetts Amherst, is one of the newest members of the CapeCod.com NewsCenter team. When not on the beat, you'll probably find him watching Boston sports.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 