Drive-Thru Food Drives for Local Vets to be Held Through August

HYANNIS – The Cape and Islands Veterans Outreach Center is partnering with Elder Services of Cape Cod and the Islands and AmeriCorps Cape Cod to hold multiple drive-thru food drives for local veterans in remembrance of the September 11 attacks.

Donors can pack their trunk with non-perishable food, along with toiletries, and drop supplies off during multiple events through August and into September.

All proceeds will benefit military vets on Cape Cod and the Islands. Clothing is not being accepted during these drives.

The first drive will take place Thursday, August, 4 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Barnstable Adult Community Center in Hyannis. Other drives through the month will be held in places like South Dennis and Eastham.

A full list of drives can be found on the Cape and Islands Veterans Outreach Center’s website by clicking here.