Drought Conditions Return to Normal Statewide

January 12, 2021

HYANNIS – The state’s office of Energy and Environmental Affairs Secretary recently declared an end to the drought conditions in the Commonwealth. 

All regions in the state are said to be back to “normal conditions”, according to Secretary Kathleen Theoharides.

“Going forward, it’s important that we all continue to conserve water to ensure that when the Commonwealth experiences dry conditions in the future we can minimize strain on our water resources and local water supplies,” she said in a statement. 

The declaration of normal conditions means that the state’s Drought Management Task Force will no longer meet on a regular basis. However, state agencies will continue to monitor conditions across Massachusetts. 

The task force will also continue to prepare additional resources that the state or local agencies may need in the future.

State officials urged residents to be mindful about the amount of water they are using, and address leaks as soon as possible.

