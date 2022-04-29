Drug Take Back Day Saturday

HYANNIS – Cape Cod residents will be able to get rid of unwanted medications Saturday during National Drug Take Back Day.

The event raises awareness about properly disposing of expired and unwanted prescription drugs that could otherwise damage the environment if improperly disposed of.

It also helps cut down on misuses and abuse of medication, said Barnstable County officials.

“It’s important for us to keep these items out of landfills, wastewater, and drinking water supplies. Through these efforts we can help protect the cape’s only source of drinking water – our sole source aquifer,” said the Cape Cod Cooperative Extension’s Hazardous Materials Environmental Specialist and Groundwater Guardian Kaliope Chute.

Residents can take medications to their local police stations from 10 am to 2 pm.

The event is free and anonymous.