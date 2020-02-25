You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Drugmaker Readies Possible Coronavirus Vaccine for Testing

February 25, 2020

UNDATED (AP) – Drugmaker Moderna says it has shipped its first batch of a possible coronavirus vaccine for humans to government researchers for testing.

Shares of the biotech company are soaring Tuesday, a day after the company said it sent vials to an arm of the National Institutes of Health for early-stage testing in the United States.

More than 80,000 people have been infected globally from the viral outbreak that began late last year in China.

A total of 35 cases have been reported in the United States.

The virus has killed more than 2,700 people globally.

