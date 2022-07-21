Dunes’ Edge in Provincetown Receives Grant for Camping Gear

PROVINCETOWN – Dunes’ Edge Campground in Provincetown has received a grant from a New Hampshire-based company for camping gear.

The campground was given $25,000 by NEMO Equipment, which develops products like tents and sleeping bags.

The Trustees of Reservations, the nonprofit organization that aims to preserve natural areas in Massachusetts such as Dunes’ Edge, said the money would be used to buy outdoor camping gear to be used in Provincetown.

The equipment will be offered to families who usually do not have access to open grounds and camping gear.

To learn more, visit the Trustees’ website by clicking here.