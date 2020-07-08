You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Dunkin’ To Close 450 Speedway Store Locations

July 8, 2020

BOSTON – Dunkin’ Donuts is set to close 450 locations along the East Coast by the end of this year.

According to a statement from the company, Dunkin’ reached an agreement with Speedway earlier this year to exit the 450 Speedway owned and operated limited menu locations.

They said that the points of distribution are lower volume units, in total representing less than 0.5 percent of Dunkin’s U.S. annual system-wide sales in 2019.

There are a number of Dunkin’ Speedway locations on the Cape, including three in Hyannis, two in Sandwich and one in South Yarmouth, Osterville and Buzzards Bay.

A spokesperson for the company was unable to confirm the number of locations impacted on the Cape.

“By exiting these sites, we are confident we will be better positioned to serve these trade areas with Dunkin’s newest Next Generation restaurant design that offers a broader menu and modern experience,” said the company in a statement.

“We also remain committed to growing our presence in gas and convenience locations, as well as other non-traditional locations, including airports, universities, travel plazas, and military installations. Dunkin’ is well positioned to compete across the country and continues to be recognized as America’s most-loved beverage-led, on-the-go brand.”

