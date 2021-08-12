Eastham Issues Plastic Bottle Ban Reminder

EASTHAM – The Town of Eastham recently issued a reminder to local business owners that the water bottle bylaw banning the sale of single use water bottles will go into effect on September 21, 2021.

The bylaw was approved at the September 2020 Annual Town Meeting.

According to Sustainable Practices, the non-profit organization that spearheaded the commercial plastic water ban effort, Brewster, Falmouth, Harwich, Orleans, Provincetown and Wellfleet also adopted the commercial ban in an effort to reduce plastic waste.

Bans on plastic checkout bags and balloons filled with lighter than air gasses (including helium) will go into effect on November 1.

Additional bans on plastic straws, cutlery, polystyrene foam coolers and foam packing peanuts will go into effect on November 30, 2021. Polystyrene food service containers must be 100% recyclable.

Businesses will be allowed to sell water in alternative containers, while Eastham residents and visitors are being encouraged to carry and use refillable water bottles.