Sen. Markey Joins Scientists To Release Sea Turtles on West Dennis Beach

WEST DENNIS – Senator Ed Markey recently joined scientists with the New England Aquarium as they released several rehabilitated sea turtles back into the wild on the shores of West Dennis Beach.

The group of green sea turtles and Kemp’s ridley sea turtles had spent over eight months in rehabilitative care for hypothermia-related conditions such as pneumonia and dehydration.

Senator Markey has joined several senators and state reps locally and nationwide, including Senator John Cornyn of Texas, State Representative Bill Keating, and Rep. Jennifer Gonzalez-Colon of Puerto Rico to work alongside the New England Aquarium, National Aquarium, and South Carolina Aquarium in advancing the Sea Turtle Rescue Assistance Act.

The legislature would provide institutions nationwide with federal aid needed to continue rescuing, rehabilitating, and researching endangered sea turtles.

Aquarium scientists will continue to monitor the sea turtles using satellite tags as they resume life in the wild.

By, Matthew Tomlinson, CapeCod.com NewsCenter