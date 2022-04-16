Edaville Family Theme Park For Sale, Will Open for Anniversary Events

CARVER – Edaville Family Theme Park in Carver has announced a weekend of special events to celebrate its 75th Anniversary after ownership recently stated the park will go up for sale.

The events offer varying ticket levels to ride on two different trains, with some trips featuring the original Edaville Railroad steam locomotive.

Other highlights of the weekend will include educational presentations, model railroad layouts, and antique trucks and cars. The amusement park, including Thomas rides, will be closed.

A Wicked Local article reported that Edaville’s owner Jon Delli Priscoli said he planned to sell the location. The park has been closed throughout most of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Delli Priscoli stated he would reopen the park one final time, though the site for the 75th Anniversary doesn’t specify if this will be the last event under his ownership.

Edaville’s 75th Anniversary activities will take place Saturday, April 23, from 11am – 5pm and Sunday, April 24, from 11am – 4pm.

By Brian Engles, CapeCod.com NewsCenter.