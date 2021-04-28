You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Local News / Edgartown Race Weekend Goes Full-Steam Ahead

Edgartown Race Weekend Goes Full-Steam Ahead

April 28, 2021

Edgartown Lighthouse on Martha’s Vineyard.

EDGARTOWN – The Edgartown Race Weekend is seeing a lot of enthusiasm from former and new participants as they plan for the 2021 race.

The race is being hosted by the Edgartown Yacht Club on Martha’s Vineyard.

The competition spans over three days, this year taking place from July 22 to July 24.

The first two days are a “Round-the-Buoy” race, and the final day has an almost 60 nautical mile trip around Martha’s Vineyard.

Nearly 50 participating teams have already signed up for the race, coming from anywhere between Maine and Maryland.

“People are just looking for a starting line and a course, and so regardless of what the guidelines are, as long as they’re being followed, we’re able to provide that,” said Co-Chair of Edgartown Race Weekend Alex Nugent.

With the COVID-19 Pandemic having caused a lot of confusion and upset last year where the race was concerned, many participants are eager to be able to race again this year at full capacity.

Maura MacDonald, CapeCod.com NewsCenter

