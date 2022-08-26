Education Officials Say COVID Highlighted Need for Engagement

HYANNIS – With the COVID-19 pandemic impacting the social and emotional wellbeing of young people, two education professionals highlighted ways families can support kids as they return to school this year.

Dennis Maple, chairman and CEO at Goddard Systems, LLC, said that COVID heightened the need for parents and guardians to engage with their young people and also with school faculty.

Maple said there are questions parents can ask to make sure kids are learning both at home and at school.

“What are they focused on learning? What are activities that can extend the school day at home?” Maple said.

When asked what schools can do to prepare for the upcoming school year, Maple said faculty should focus on their sensitivity and engagement of young people.

Dr. Lauren Starnes, Senior Vice President and Chief Academic Officer with Goddard Systems, LLC, said that young children are having first-time social experiences like dining at a restaurant or going to the movies at later ages.

Starnes offered some guidance on how to help young kids navigate these experiences.

“The way that families can help with this is by talking their child through exactly what to expect. What to expect behaviorally, what they are observing, and asking the child about what they are feeling,” she said.

Starnes said that although this learning will take time due to isolation over the last few years, young children are resilient, especially when routines are consistent.

Goddard Schools focuses on early childhood development.

