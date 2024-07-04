You are here: Home / NewsCenter / EEE Detected Locally In Mosquitoes For First Time This Summer

EEE Detected Locally In Mosquitoes For First Time This Summer

July 3, 2024

HYANNIS – The Massachusetts Public Health Department says Eastern equine encephalitis virus has been detected in mosquitoes for the first time this year.

The virus-positive mosquitoes were collected on June 30th in Carver. The state is raising the risk level of EEE to moderate in Plymouth, Wareham, Carver, Kingston, Middleboro and Plympton.

“The last EEE outbreak cycle in Massachusetts occurred in 2019-2020 and since then, there have been no human cases of EEE reported in the state,” says Public Health Commissioner Robbie Goldstein. 

The state says West Nile virus has also been detected for the first time this summer, in Quincy. 

Officials are asking everyone to take necessary precautions to prevent mosquito bites, including using repellent when they are outdoors. 

By Jim McCabe, CapeCod.com NewsCenter

About Jim McCabe

Jim McCabe is a native of (suburban) Philadelphia who has lived in New England and covered Cape Cod news since 2016. He is also the play-by-play announcer for the Cape-based Seahawks Hockey Club .


