Elder Services to Hold Funds Distribution Meeting Tuesday

HYANNIS – The Elder Services of Cape Cod and the Islands will be holding a public hearing on Tuesday, March 21 to discuss the distribution of federal funds for 2024.

As the Area Agency on Aging (AAA) for the region, the organization receives Title III B and D Community Federal Grants.

The purpose of the hearing is to review the needs of older adults and their caregivers in Barnstable County.

“We need to hear from everyone in the tri-county area about the needs of elders 60 and over, and our focus is conducting a needs assessment,” said Sarah Franey, Director of Community Services.

“We hope to create a list of areas of interest, so we can attract appropriate grant applications.”

The AAA Advisory Council will be holding the hearing online via Zoom starting at 2:00 p.m.

For more information about the hearing and how to join, contact Sarah Franey or visit their website.